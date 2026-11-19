Sharpe accumulated six points (3-4 FG), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 137-107 loss to the Bulls.

Sharpe failed to take advantage of what should have been a favorable matchup, scoring just six points for the third time in his past five outings. To this point, Sharpe has been a serviceable standard league asset, averaging 8.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in 23.6 minutes per game. He remains a hold, although an uptick in his production certainly wouldn't be a bad thing for fantasy managers.