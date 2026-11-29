Sharpe ended with 19 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block across 29 minutes in Saturday's 118-116 win over Charlotte.

After a rough showing in Friday's 124-100 loss to Toronto, Sharpe responded in a big way by recording his sixth double-double of the year. The 2021 No. 29 overall pick has had an excellent 2026-27 campaign, averaging 9.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 blocks, all career highs, along with 1.1 steals over 24.4 minutes per contest in 19 regular-season games.