Sharpe supplied two points (1-1 FG) and three rebounds across six minutes during Friday's 125-108 win over the Bulls.

Sharpe played just six minutes off the bench, the fewest he has played when healthy since the second game of the regular season. Despite having a fantasy-friendly game, Sharpe simply doesn't see enough playing time to warrant serious attention. He is someone to watch heading into next season, should the Nets opt to play him more often.