Sharpe finished Sunday's 122-115 overtime loss to the Spurs with 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 19 minutes.

This was Sharpe's largest workload in March, and he reached double figures for the first time since Feb. 29. Sharpe is a strong per-minute player in fantasy basketball, but he's averaged just 14.6 minutes through seven March appearances.