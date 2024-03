Smith is probable for Saturday's game against the Knicks due to right hip soreness, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

Smith is still on track to suit up, but his official availability may not be known until closer to the 1:00 p.m. ET tipoff. Thus far in March, Smith has averaged 5.6 points, 3.1 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 17.7 minutes per game across 11 appearances (one start).