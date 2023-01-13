The Nets signed Smith to a two-way deal Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Smith had been playing for Miami's G League affiliate -- the Sioux Falls Skyforce -- this season and averaged 17.8 points in 33.8 minutes across 15 appearances. He made five appearances with the Heat during that stretch, posting 2.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 13.4 minutes per game. Smith figures to report to the Long Island Nets after signing the deal, but he could get an NBA look soon, as Brooklyn continues to target depth contributors with Kevin Durant (knee) sidelined.