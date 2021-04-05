Harden won't return to Monday's game against the Knicks due to right hamstring tightness. He'll finish the contest with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists and one rebound in four minutes.

Harden had missed the Nets' previous two games with the same injury, so he's presumably dealing with an aggravation. Given how quickly he experienced a setback with the hamstring, the 31-year-old will likely be in store for a longer absence this time around, though the Nets won't provide an official timeline for him until he's re-evaluated Tuesday. Kyrie Irving would shift over from shooting guard to point guard in the event Harden is in fact sidelined again.