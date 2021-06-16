Harden (hamstring) will be available for Thursday's Game 6 against Milwaukee, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

While Harden was far from his regular, dominant self on the offensive end in Game 5, the good news for the Nets is that he was able to play 46 minutes and emerge from the contest without aggravating the hamstring injury that sidelined him for all but one minute of the first four games of the series. Given the immense workload, it's possible Harden could be dealing with some soreness, but coach Steve Nash told the media that both Harden and Kevin Durant, who played all 48 minutes Tuesday night, "feel good" as of Wednesday afternoon. Barring a setback between now and Thursday night, expect Harden to be in the lineup as the Nets look to close out the series on the road.