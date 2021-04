Harden (hamstring) will not return to Monday's game against the Knicks.

Harden had to leave the game after just four minutes due to hamstring tightness, and the team will keep him sidelined for the rest of the contest. The 31-year-old had missed the last two games due to the same injury, which he apparently aggravated early on. It's unclear how much time Harden could miss, but the team's next game comes Wednesday.