Harris tallied 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds in 26 minutes during the Nets' 116-109 win over the Knicks on Wednesday.

Harris and his 15 points were tied for second most on the team in a balanced effort as the Nets had seven players score in double-figures. Despite going to the bench for three straight games before starting these last three, Harris has gone for double-digit points in 11 straight games though his production could be impacted by the addition of James Harden.