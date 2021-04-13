Aldridge (illness) is not with the team on its current road trip, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
This suggests that Aldridge will also be unavailable for Wednesday's game at Philadelphia due to his illness. The veteran's next chance to return appears to be Friday in a home game against Charlotte. Nicolas Claxton, DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin could all benefit from Aldridge's absence.
