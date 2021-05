James recorded 11 points (1-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 115-107 win over the Bulls.

James set a season high with his seven rebounds Tuesday, and he saw extended run with Kyrie Irving (face) exiting early. While James was awful from the field, he was aggressive in getting to the free-throw line and ended up having a good night offensively.