James finished Sunday's Game 4 against Milwaukee with five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal.

James provided a nice spark off the bench in Games 1 and 2 of the series, but he struggled in Game 3 (two points, 1-5 FG), and that carried over to Sunday's loss. With Kyrie Irving (ankle) exiting early, James had a chance to step up, but he took a few ill-advised shots and committed a pair of the Nets' 17 turnovers. In his 20 minutes, James finished as a minus-17 -- tied for the second-worst plus-minutes on the team. Nevertheless, with both Irving and James Harden (hamstring) very much questionable for Tuesday's Game 5, coach Steve Nash may have no choice but to again turn to James for increased minutes.