James tallied 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 115-107 victory over Milwaukee.

James was forced into a much larger role after James Harden went down with a reoccurrence of his hamstring injury. Despite scoring just 12 points, James hit a number of key buckets for the Nets just when the Bucks were making a charge. If Harden is going to be sidelined with his injury, look for James to assume the primary backup role, something he has been able to do with some success already this year.