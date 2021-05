James totaed14 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes in Sunday's 123-109 win over the Cavaliers.

James is a solid addition to the backcourt corps and should provide excellent support for Kyrie Irving and James Harden in the playoffs. The Lamar product will likely see a good amount of cleanup work, as the trio of Harden, Irving and Kevin Durant should combine for some blowout victories in the first round.