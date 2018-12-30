Pinson had six points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3PT), seven rebounds and four assists in Saturday's loss to Milwaukee.

With D'Angelo Russell (rest) and Allen Crabbe (knee) both out, Pinson got his first taste of extended action at the NBA level. While his 28 minutes were by far a career-high, Pinson is unlikely to remain in the regular rotation, and he could head back to the G League in the near future.