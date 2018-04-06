Nets' Timofey Mozgov: Finally sees action
Mozgov added six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT) in five minutes during the Nets' 119-111 victory over the Bucks on Thursday.
Mozgov was absent for the last 11 games but was finally able to crack the lineup Thursday while scoring his highest total since dropping seven points back on Dec. 27. In his eight NBA season, the Russia native is averaging 4.1 points and 3.0 rebounds in 29 games played.
