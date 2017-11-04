Nets' Timofey Mozgov: Five points in LA return

Mozgov supplied five points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one block across 16 minutes in Friday's 124-112 loss to the Lakers.

Mozgov continues to see a modest allotment of playing time, as Friday's game marked his eighth game with less than 20 minutes over his first nine contests. The 31-year-old big man provided his typical production against his old squad, as he's averaging 4.8 points and 5.1 rebounds on the season. Given his abbreviated role, Mozgov's fantasy utility remains strictly limited to very deep formats.