Stauskas posted 27 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists across 37 minutes in Monday's 119-117 win over G LeagueMemphis.

Stauskas endured a tough shooting stretch earlier in February, but he's back on track after contributing 42 points and hitting 45 percent of his field goals over the last two games. The 27-year-old old is locked into the starting five in the G League bubble. Through the first eight games, he's averaged 16.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest.