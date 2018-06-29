Stauskas was not tendered a qualifying offer from the Nets and will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Michael Scotto of The Athletic New York reports.

Stauskas' first four seasons of his NBA career have been disappointing given that he was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. The former Michigan standout played in just 41 games last season as part of both the Nets and 76ers and simply hasn't displayed the potential he had entering his rookie season. Teams likely still see some upside with Stauskas given his shooting ability and ball-handling, so chances are one franchise takes a chance on the 24-year-old during free agency.