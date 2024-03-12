Gordon posted 19 points (8-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes during Monday's 125-119 win over the Raptors.

The 19 points represented his best performance since the All-Star break, as Gordon provided an ultra-efficient complement to Denver's star duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Over 10 games since the break, Gordon is averaging 14.2 points, 5.0 boards, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting an impressive 62.5 percent from the floor.