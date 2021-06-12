Gordon finished Friday's Game 3 loss to Phoenix with just four points (2-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and four rebounds in 36 minutes.

To be fair to Gordon, a lot of his defensive contributions don't show up in the box score, but the forward has been a disappointment on the offensive end since coming over from Orlando. In the postseason (10 games), Gordon is averaging just 10.5 points on 43.2 percent shooting while struggling to find his role in the Nikola Jokic-led offense. In Games 2 and 3 against Phoenix, Gordon has totaled only 10 points and five rebounds to go with five turnovers in 56 minutes.