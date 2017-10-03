Harris tallied 25 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes in Monday's 113-107 preseason win over the Lakers.

Coming off an exhibition opener in which he shot just 33.0 percent from the field and failed to drain either of his three-point attempts, Harris bounced back in spectacular fashion Monday. The 23-year-old two-guard averaged well over a point per minute and resembled the sharpshooter that posted a 50.2 percent success rate from the floor -- including 42.0 percent from behind the arc -- last season. Having upped the majority of his numbers across the board in each of the last two seasons, Harris will look to push his scoring average over the 20-point per-game mark for the first time in his four-year career during the 2017-18 campaign.