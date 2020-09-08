Harris had 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four steals and one rebound in 35 minutes during Monday's 113-107 loss to the Clippers.

Harris continues to get better with every game as he works his way back from a lengthy absence. His offense is still a working progress but his defensive production is beginning to take shape nicely. The Nuggets are going to need him to be a factor if they are to push the Clippers and any additional offensive output would be a welcome sight indeed.