Nuggets' Gary Harris: Continues to improve in victory

Harris had 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 99-95 victory over Minnesota.

Harris managed 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting Wednesday, continuing to improve, if only ever so slightly. He has scored in double-digits in four of his last five games and is certainly looking more like the player he was last season. That being said, this season has been a disaster for Harris and those who drafted him. His playoff numbers are likely going to have a huge impact on next season's ADP and potential owners should keep an eye on him even though the fantasy season has come to an end.

