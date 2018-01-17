Harris scored 25 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding four assists, four steals and a block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 105-102 win over the Mavericks.

It's his third straight game with multiple steals and multiple three-pointers, and Harris is now averaging 22.3 points, 2.9 assists, 2.7 boards, 2.6 threes and 2.0 steals over his last seven. With Nikola Jokic commanding so much defensive attention, Harris should continue to see plenty of open looks when the big man kicks it out of a double team.