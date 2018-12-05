Nuggets' Gary Harris: MRI confirms hip issue
The MRI that Harris underwent Tuesday revealed that he was dealing with a right hip injury, Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official site. Harris has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic and will continue to receive further evaluation from Denver's medical staff.
Coach Mike Malone had suggested after Monday's game against the Raptors that Harris had exited with a groin injury, but the source of the shooting guard's discomfort has now been officially identified. Dempsey's report doesn't provide many specifics regarding the severity of the issue, but it seems likely that Harris will miss time beyond Wednesday. Torrey Craig or Malik Beasley are the most likely candidates to enter the starting five Wednesday in Harris' stead.
More News
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.