Nuggets' Gary Harris: MRI confirms hip issue

The MRI that Harris underwent Tuesday revealed that he was dealing with a right hip injury, Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official site. Harris has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic and will continue to receive further evaluation from Denver's medical staff.

Coach Mike Malone had suggested after Monday's game against the Raptors that Harris had exited with a groin injury, but the source of the shooting guard's discomfort has now been officially identified. Dempsey's report doesn't provide many specifics regarding the severity of the issue, but it seems likely that Harris will miss time beyond Wednesday. Torrey Craig or Malik Beasley are the most likely candidates to enter the starting five Wednesday in Harris' stead.