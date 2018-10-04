Harris (hamstring) is off the injury report and will presumably play during Tuesday's preseason game against the Clippers, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.

Harris has yet to play in the preseason while nursing a left hamstring strain, with the Nuggets understandably exercising caution. His injury has cleared up, however, and he should be able to take the court for Denver's third exhibition.

