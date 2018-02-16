Nuggets' Gary Harris: Plays 39 minutes in victory
Harris produced 28 points (10-18 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 39 minutes during Thursday's 134-123 victory over the Bucks.
The Nuggets connected on a league-high 24 three-pointers, thanks in part to Harris' 5-of-7 from beyond the arc. He was considered probably heading into the game and appeared untroubled as he saw 39 minutes of court-time. Along with Jamal Murray, Harris has had a breakout season and is an integral part of the teams recent run of success. He is currently the 30th ranked player in standard leagues and owners who managed to get him in the early-mid rounds of their drafts have to be ecstatic.
