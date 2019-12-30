Nuggets' Gary Harris: Questionable for Tuesday
Harris (leg) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Harris missed Sunday's game against the Kings due to a bruised lower-leg, which apparently still isn't 100 percent. If he's forced to miss a second straight game, Malik Beasley and Torrey Craig would be candidates to see increased run.
