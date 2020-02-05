Nuggets' Gary Harris: Rejoins starting five
Harris is in the starting lineup Tuesday against Portland, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Harris came off the bench Sunday against the Pistons but will reclaim his starting role versus the Trail Blazers. The 25-year-old is averaging 10.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.2 minutes this season.
