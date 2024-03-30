Tyson finished with two points (1-1 FG) in one minute during Friday's 111-98 loss to the Timberwolves.
Tyson played one minute in the loss, suiting up for just the second time in the past 10 games. Given he has played only 13 games all season, Tyson can be safely ignored in all fantasy formats.
