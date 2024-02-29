Tyson (finger) played four minutes in Wednesday's 117-96 win over the Kings, finishing with three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds.

Back in action after missing the last five games with a finger fracture and sprain, Tyson was out of head coach Michael Malone's rotation while the game was competitive, as he didn't leave the bench until the Nuggets held a 22-point lead with 3:34 remaining in the fourth quarter. Tyson could link up with the G League's Grand Rapids Gold in the coming days if his playing time with the Nuggets remains scarce.