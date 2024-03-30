Tyson finished with two points (1-1 FG) in one minute during Friday's 111-98 loss to the Timberwolves.
Tyson appeared for just the second time in 10 games, with his minute of action coming during garbage time. The rookie second-round pick has been outside of head coach Michael Malone's rotation throughout the season.
More News
-
Nuggets' Hunter Tyson: Elevated for Sunday's game•
-
Nuggets' Hunter Tyson: Gets garbage-time run in return•
-
Nuggets' Hunter Tyson: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Hunter Tyson: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Hunter Tyson: Sidelined once again•
-
Nuggets' Hunter Tyson: Another absence coming•