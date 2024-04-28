Murray is questionable for Monday's Game 5 against the Lakers due to a left calf strain.

Murray played 39 minutes during Saturday's Game 4 loss and posted 22 points (9-23 FG), six rebounds and five assists. However, he appears to have suffered a calf injury during the contest as well. While the Nuggets won the first three matchups of the series, the Lakers have led the majority of every game so far. Reggie Jackson (ankle) is probable for Game 5 and would presumably start at point guard if Murray is ruled out.