Murray provided 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 win over Minnesota in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Murray drained a half-court buzzer-beater to end the first half and finished just two assists shy of posting what would've been his first double-double of the series. The shooting woes remain for Murray, however, as he's hitting just 40 percent of his field goals so far in the four games against Minnesota, but he seems to be trending in the right direction after scoring 19 or more points in his last two contests.