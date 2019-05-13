Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Disappointing end to the season
Murray ended with 17 points (4-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, and five assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 loss to Portland.
Murray could not get anything to fall Sunday, hitting just 4-of-18 from the field on his way to 17 points. The Nuggets were unceremoniously bundled out of the playoffs after establishing an early lead. While the season can certainly be viewed as a success from a team perspective, Murray will likely view his performance Sunday as a key factor in them not advancing to the Western Conference Finals. In fact, Murray's struggles throughout the series typically reflected whether they won or lost. He is one of the more talented scorers in the league but will be looking for more consistency heading into next season and beyond.
