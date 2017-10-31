Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Goes for second straight 20-point game
Murray recorded 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes during a 116-110 loss to the Knicks on Monday.
Murray kept it going as he scored at least 20 points for the second consecutive game after he had been off to a poor start to the season. The three-point shooting woes continued, however, as he is shooting an astonishingly terrible 18.2 percent from beyond the arc so far this year. His two strong games have come against the Nets and Knicks, not exactly the strongest defensive teams, but it looks like Murray's value is trending back up in the right direction.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Drops game-high 26 in Sunday's win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will open season as starting point guard•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Tallies five points in start•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will start Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Out for rest Sunday vs. Spurs•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Shines in starting opportunity•
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...