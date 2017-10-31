Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Goes for second straight 20-point game

Murray recorded 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes during a 116-110 loss to the Knicks on Monday.

Murray kept it going as he scored at least 20 points for the second consecutive game after he had been off to a poor start to the season. The three-point shooting woes continued, however, as he is shooting an astonishingly terrible 18.2 percent from beyond the arc so far this year. His two strong games have come against the Nets and Knicks, not exactly the strongest defensive teams, but it looks like Murray's value is trending back up in the right direction.