Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 26 points in victory

Murray had 26 points (9-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 134-123 victory over Milwaukee.

Murray played a full complement of minutes finishing with 26 points on just 12 shot attempts. He was red-hot in the third quarter as the Nuggets were able to create a comfortable lead, carrying it through to the final term. Murray has had a breakout season after a bit of a slow start to his campaign. He was actually dropped in a number of leagues to begin the season but has completely turned things around since then. Denver is one of the most exciting teams from both a reality and fantasy perspective and as they make their push for the playoffs, Murray should be in line for plenty of action.