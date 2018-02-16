Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 26 points in victory

Murray had 26 points (9-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 134-123 victory over Milwaukee.

Murray played a full complement of minutes finishing with 26 points on just 12 shot attempts. He was red-hot in the third quarter as the Nuggets were able to create a comfortable lead, carrying it through to the final term. Murray has had a breakout season after a bit of a slow start to his campaign. He was actually dropped in a number of leagues to begin the season but has completely turned things around since then. Denver is one of the most exciting teams from both a reality and fantasy perspective and as they make their push for the playoffs, Murray should be in line for plenty of action.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories