Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Solid production in Game 1 win

Murray ended with 23 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 121-113 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Murray had an efficient night Monday, shooting 8-of-15 from the field on his way to 23 points. The pick-and-roll with Nikola Jokic was spectacular with both players coming off with plenty of open looks. Murray is certainly going to be a key factor moving forward for the Nuggets and will need to remain focused if they are to propel themselves into the Western Conference finals.

