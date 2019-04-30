Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Solid production in Game 1 win
Murray ended with 23 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 121-113 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Murray had an efficient night Monday, shooting 8-of-15 from the field on his way to 23 points. The pick-and-roll with Nikola Jokic was spectacular with both players coming off with plenty of open looks. Murray is certainly going to be a key factor moving forward for the Nuggets and will need to remain focused if they are to propel themselves into the Western Conference finals.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores game-high 23 points Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Serviceable effort in loss Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Magnificent in Game 5 victory•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 24 points in Game 4 victory•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 24 points in Game 2 win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles mightily in loss•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...