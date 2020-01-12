Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Three steals in loss

Murray had 24 points (10-22 FG, 2-9 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 111-103 loss against the Cavaliers.

Murray has been filling out the stat sheet over his last few outings, and he is averaging 23.0 points, 5.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals/blocks combined over his last five starts. He has topped the 20-point plateau in three of those contests, and he is settling as one of Denver's most productive players on both ends of the court. Aside from his regular scoring numbers, the fact that he has multiple steals/blocks in three of his last outings should be encouraging as well.