Grant will decline his $9.3 million player option for the 2020-21 season, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Back in October, Grant hinted that he was leaning toward declining the option, and with the NBA's transaction window now open, the forward has made the decision official. Grant is coming off of a strong sixth season in the league, which he punctuated with a handful of notable performances in the playoffs, helping lead the Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals. Grant will likely seek a longer-term deal, and while the Nuggets are expected to attempt to retain him, it's unclear how high his price may be driven up on the open market.