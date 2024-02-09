Holiday produced two points (1-1 FG), one rebound and one assist over 22 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 114-106 win over the Lakers.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) got the night off, but Holiday failed to make a positive impact in his first start since Dec. 16. That was also the last time the journeyman guard played 20 or more minutes in a game, and he's had a hard time of late simply keeping a consistent spot in the Nuggets' backcourt rotation. Even if KCP misses additional time, Holiday's fantasy upside is minimal.