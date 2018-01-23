Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Will return to bench Monday
Lyles will move back to the bench Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.
Lyles picked up the spot start Friday against the Suns, posting 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes. Despite the solid contributions, the Nuggets are slated to shift back to their larger lineup Monday, which means Mason Plumlee will start at power forward alongside Nikola Jokic, while Lyles heads back to the bench. Lyles will likely struggle to match the 28 minutes he logged Friday while coming off the bench, so look for a slight decrease in his overall workload.
More News
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Makes solid contribution in start•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Starting Friday•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Posts 16 points off bench in win•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Bench-leading scoring total in defeat•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Near double-double in defeat•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Scores career-high 26 points in Friday's win•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...