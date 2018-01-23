Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Will return to bench Monday

Lyles will move back to the bench Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

Lyles picked up the spot start Friday against the Suns, posting 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes. Despite the solid contributions, the Nuggets are slated to shift back to their larger lineup Monday, which means Mason Plumlee will start at power forward alongside Nikola Jokic, while Lyles heads back to the bench. Lyles will likely struggle to match the 28 minutes he logged Friday while coming off the bench, so look for a slight decrease in his overall workload.