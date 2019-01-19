Nuggets' Will Barton: Back with team at shootaround

Barton went through shootaround Saturday morning after missing Thursday's game for personal reasons, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Barton was removed from the injury report on Friday so his status was never in much doubt, but his presence at shootaround should confirm that he'll be back to availability for Saturday's matchup with the Cavs. Prior to Thursday, Barton played 23 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Golden State -- his most since returning from a lengthy injury layoff.