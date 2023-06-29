The Heat didn't extend Yurtseven a qualifying offer for 2023-24, making him an unrestricted free agent, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Miami will not have the opportunity to match any offer Yurtseven receives this summer. The 25-year-old big man averaged 4.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 9.2 minutes across nine games in 2022-23. While Yurtseven didn't receive much action for a contending Miami team, his impressive production in his 12 starts in 2021-22 could cause some teams to take a flyer on him in free agency.