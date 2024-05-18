McDermott supplied zero points (0-1 FG) in three minutes during Friday's 116-103 victory over the Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

McDermott played three minutes to close the game Friday, at which point the Pacers had the game sealed up. Having played a total of just 19 minutes in the series, it's safe to say that McDermott is not going to play a role in determining the outcome of what has been a fantastic series between two bitter rivals.