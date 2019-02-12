McDermott had six points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one assist in 11 minutes during Monday's 99-90 win over the Hornets.

McDermott returned to the lineup following a five-game absence with a rib injury. However, there were eight Pacers who saw more minutes. Given that McDermott rarely sticks out on a team that's pretty loaded with depth at every position, the 27-year-old forward is only worth targeting in the deepest formats.