Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Plays second G-League game
Robinson (ankle) played 33 for Fort Wayne of the G-League on Saturday, Scott Agness of Vigilant Sports reports.
Robinson, who is currently on a rehabilitation assignment with the Mad Ants, played his second game this week. He's played a combined 61 minutes in those two games and appears to be nearing a return to Indiana.
