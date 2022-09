Bitadze (ankle) is close to 100 percent heading into training camp, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Bitadze is reportedly dealing with an ankle issue, but it's unclear if it's related to the foot issue that sidelined him at the end of last year. Regardless, he's likely a roster lock after his strong performance last season, so any missed time during training camp shouldn't be a major concern to him or the team.